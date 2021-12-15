A familiar figure sat on the Ferriday boys bench Friday as former Ferriday High boys coach Robert Cade substituted for his son, Shawn Davis, in the Trojans’ 56-42 win over Sicily Island Friday.
Davis has been out for two weeks with COVID-19. He returned to school Monday.
“It was a lot of fun,” Cade said. “I was just trying to continue what Shawn has implemented.”
Cade said the experience Friday night was different from when he coached in the past.
“Every experience is different,” he said. “It wasn’t like I was instructing Shawn Davis and Shawn Griggs. It was more or less trying to talk to these players and build them up.”
Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 18 points. Derrick Carson added 12 and Paul Swanson 11.
Zavier Bates paced Sicily Island with 20 points, while Austin Polk added 13.
The Lady Trojans defeated Sicily Island 62-22.
“We started out rocky,” said Lady Trojan coach Lisa Abron. “We just can’t find the right rhythm, I’m hoping we can get it together before district. It’s been challenging. I haven’t seen the tenacity or hunger I expect from Lady Trojan basketball.”
Shakeyla Miller led Ferriday with 15 points, while Anashia Hawkins added 13.
Ferriday hosts Port Gibson Friday.
The Ferriday boys will compete in the Jena Tournament on Saturday.
