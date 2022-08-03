Derrick Carson II wanted to follow the footsteps of his dad, attorney Derrick Carson, and attend Southern University.
But he wants to continue playing basketball even more.
The younger Carson, who graduated from Ferriday High in May after averaging 11.7 points a game as a senior Trojan, wrote a thousand letters to colleges all across the country seeking a basketball scholarship.
He received an answer from a school in Illinois and Framingham State in Massachusetts, offering a basketball and academic scholarship.
“I visited Framingham on July 17 and really liked the dynamics,” Carson said. “I really liked it. I was a bit surprised when they called me. It was really different. It was my first time to travel to the North.”
Carson missed his junior season at Ferriday because the school opted out of basketball becasue of COVID-19.
The Trojans were returning the majority of its team, which upset East Feliciana in the first round of the playoffs the year before and finished 12-12.
“We were picked to be one of the top teams my junior year,” Carson said. “It was disappointing not being able to play. It still bothers me. I felt like we could have been one of the top teams in the state.”
This past year, with a new coach in former Ferriday great Shawn Davis, and a team still struggling with COVID and disciplinary problems, the Trojans finished 10-13, falling to district foe Madison Parish in the first round of the playoffs.
“Coach Davis did a great job of helping us overcome all the adversity,” Carson said. “I had met him when I was in the eighth grade. We went into this past season with a chip on our shoulders. Coach Davis really helped me with my development, but we had to play catch-up with all the teams that played the year before.”
Carson, the son of Derrick and Godfrey Carson, plans on majoring in Exercise Science-Kinesiology at Framingham State.
Framingham went 3-22 last season and 1-11 in the Massachusetts State College Athletic Conference.
The seventh seed Framingham State University men’s basketball team saw their season come to a close this evening with a 101-55 loss to second seed Salem State in one quarterfinal of the 2022 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Rams lost to Salem State in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
The 6-foot-4 Carson, who played center for the Trojans this past season, said he is looking to play the No. 2 guard or forward position.
“It’s going to be different, but I feel like I can exceed at those positions,” Carson said. “I’m going to work a lot more on my ball-handling, and on having a quicker first step. I’m working hard every day to get better. I’m very excited to be able to keep playing. I feel like I can play right away.”
And also said a bit sad about leaving his hometown.
“I love this town and the coaches so much,” Carson said. “I love this community. There is nothing like being a part of Trojan nation.”
There is one thing Carson is not real excited about.
“I’m going to have to adapt to the weather,” he said. “I’m not ready for that.”
