Cathedral High head coach Chuck Darbonne called the Green Wave's 35-7 win over St. Aloysius one of his players' best wins of the season.
Darbonne also called the weather conditions, which stopped the game in the second quarter, some of the worst he has coached in.
"I couldn't even see the players when I was trying to talk to them," Darbonne said.
The Green Wave finished the regular season at 9-1. Cathedral hosts Hillcrest Friday in a first-round playoff contest.
Cathedral defeated Hillcrest in its third game of the season, 51-7.
Cathedral is the No. 5 seed, while Hillcrest is No. 12.
Bryson Moore scoring four rushing touchdowns, while Kaden Batieste added another.
Darbonne said Cathedral will be facing a different Hillcrest team Friday.
"They picked up a couple of skilled players from Jackson Public Schools," Darbonne said. "They didn't play last week. I'm counting on our guys to be excited about hosting a first round playoff game. We need to come out with a lot of intensity."
The winner of the Cathedral-Hillcrest game will take on No. 4 Winston, which received a bye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.