Cathedral High’s comeback attempt came up just short as the Green Wave fell to Central Hinds 35-34 at Central Hinds.
“We’re just not playing with a lot of consistency,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne. “It’s frustrating because all the kids see is the loss. There were some good things out there. Hopefully we can get it together for the rest of the season and make the playoffs.”
Cathedral quarterback Noah Russ was injured after snapping the ball on a punt and trying to recover a loose ball in the first half.
“Noah is an outstanding long snapper, but his injury affected us at quarterback and on extra point attempts,” Darbonne said.
Kaden Batieste put Cathedral on the board first with a 5-yard run.
Central Hinds tied the game at 7-7 before taking a 14-7 lead.
Batieste returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.
Central Hinds went up 28-14 on a 99-yard TD run.
Back-up quarterback Paxton Junkin found Christian Wright on a 9-yard TD play to pull the Green Wave within 28-20 at halftime.
Trailing 35-20, Batieste added a 2-yard run and conversion run to pull the Green Wave within 35-28.
Following a blocked field goal, Junkin scored on a 28-yard scamper.
The conversion kept Cathedral trailing by one point.
Cathedral, 3-5 overall and 0-2 in 5A District 3, plays at Silliman Friday before closing out its regular season at home against Oak Forest.
Silliman is seeking its first 5A District 3 win.
Silliman, 2-6, fell to Oak Forest 51-0.
But the Wildcats have close losses to Centreville (26-24) and Central Hinds (34-20).
Silliman fell to ACCS 42-0.
“They are fighting to stay in the playoff hunt, as well, so we need to be focused and play four quarters,” Darbonne said.
Oak Forest is 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in 5Ab District 3.
Oak Forest defeated ACCS, 35-6. It’s only loss to was Presybterian Christian, 13-7 in overtime..
