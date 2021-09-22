Cathedral High improved to 3-2 on the season as the Green Wave defeated Pisgah 41-14 at D’Evereaux Stadium Friday.
“We were sloppy at times,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne. “We seemed to be going through the motions, but figured things out about the third quarter.”
Noah Russ filled the air with footballs on Military Appreciation Night as his 85-yard pass to Harper Jones put the Green Wave on the board first.
The TD pass was one of three thrown by Russ in the contest.
With the Green Wave leading 14-7, Paxton Junkin returned a punt 60 yards for a score to put Cathedral up 21-7 at halftime.
A 53-yard run by Kaiden Batieste and short TD passes from Russ to Christian Wright and Jake Hairston
Cathedral travels to Vicksburg Friday for a game against arch-rival St. Aloysius, which is winless on the season.
“They have been in most of the games they have played,” Darbonne said.”They always give us their best. It’s at their place and it seems like something out of the norm usually happens there. We should be completely healthy for the first time this season. We just have to be focused."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.