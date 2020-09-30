Cathedral High dropped its first game of the season, falling to defending 4A champion Riverfield 37-8 in Natchez Friday.
The loss was also a district loss, meaning Cathedral has to win out to hope for a No. 5 seeding in the playoffs and a first-round home playoff game.
"We could have the second-highest power points, but be the No. 5 seed," said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne. But we'll see how our guys handle it. Our defense played real well against Riverfield. We had more stops on them than anyone else. We just weren't able to get anything going offensively."
Paxton Junkin ran for a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Green Wave’s lone touchdown in the game. Noah Russ threw a pass for the successful two-point conversion for the Green Wave.
Russ, a sophomore, has completed 67 of 119 passes for 934 yards and nine touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions.
Senior Bryson Moore leads the Green Wave in rushing with 779 yards on 107 carries, averaging 7.3 a carry with 10 TDs.
Junior Christian Wright has caught 43 passes for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.
Senior KJ Washington led the defense with 10 tackles.
Washington leads the Cathedral defense with 41 tackles on the season, while Junkin has 31.
Sophomore Kaden Batieste leads the Green Wave with two interceptions on the season.
Moore has three sacks.
Cathedral is at winless Clinton Christian Academy Friday.
