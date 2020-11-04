The Hillcrest Christian football team Cathedral High faced Friday in a first-round home playoff game was a bit different from the one the Green Wave defeated 51-7 in its third game of the season.
But the end result was the same as the Green Wave defeated Hillcrest 55-26.
Cathedral's season ended with the win after a Covid-19 outbreak at the school forced the high school to quarantine and sports to be shut down.
The Green Wave was scheduled to play a second-round game at Winston Academy in Louisville.
Cathedral ends its season at 10-1.
Darbonne was heartbroken over having to forfeit, but was glad to see the Wave end with a win over Hillcrest.
"They picked up a couple of really good players, and they're better," Darbonne said. "We had some frustrating moments, but for the most part we played well."
Cathedral led 20-14 early in the second half, but three touchdowns put the game out of reach at 42-14.
Noah Russ went 9-for-15 passing for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Bryson Moore led the Green Wave with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Kaden Batieste had 10 carries for 76 yards and two rushing touchdowns and also caught two passes for 70 yards touchdown.
Jordan Henry had a team-leading eight tackles while Richardson had seven tackles and two sacks. Jake Hairston also had seven tackles. Moore had five tackles and one sack, Harper Jones had one interception, and Tyler Gregg had one fumble recovery.
