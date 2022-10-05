Special teams were just that for Ferriday High Friday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium in Vidalia as the Trojans scored touchdowns on a kickoff return and blocked punt to defeat Vidalia 28-24 before a standing room only crowd.
Ferriday now leads the series 36-16-1.
The Trojans improved to 2-3, while Vidalia dropped to 4-1, missing out on becoming the first Viking team to start out 5-0 since 2003.
“That was a big win, primarily because it was district,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings. “Our passing game wasn’t there, but luckily we had a senior step up.”
That senior was Chavo Thomas, who finished with two touchdowns on the night.
“We gave up two special team touchdowns, and had a touchdown called back,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “We picked the worst time of the year to play our worst game of the year, and that’s including coaches.”
Cathedral High fell to 3-4 on the season as the Green Wave fell to Copiah Academy in Gallman 42-13.
Copiah quarterback Wyatt Albright tossed three touchdown passes and ran for two more.
“He is really good, and everything seemed effortless with him,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne. “Plus they have two receivers who can outrun anybody on our team. They have to be the best team in 5A.”
Copaih led 21-0 in the second quarterback before Wave quarterback Noah Russ cored on an 8-
The only score after halftime was on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Russ to Kaden Batieste with 6:38 left in the third quarter.
Cathedral plays host to Central Hinds Academy Friday at 7 p.m. for its Homecoming contest.
“They are much improved from last year,” Darbonne said. ”They beat us by one point after we missed an extra point. It was one of our worst games last year.”
Cathedral is sitting at No. 13 in power rankings. The top 12 teams advance.
“We just need to take care of what we can take care of, and let everything else play out for itself,” Darbonne said.
