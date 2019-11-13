Cathedral High went down fighting, but the Green Wave saw its season come to an end with a 26-14 loss to Wayne Academy in Waynesville Friday.
Cathedral trailed 20-0 at halftime, but Cathedral scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter to make it a 20-14 .
“We put together good things in the second half, but we put ourselves in a hole early,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne.
J.T. Taylor completed 14 of 26 passes for 195 yards.
J.C. Harris had 15 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown
Ben White had 11 catches for 166 yards.
K.J. Washington and Jalen Moore led the Green Wave defense with eight tackles each on defense.
The Green Wave finished its season at 8-4 in Darbonne’s fourth season.
“I’m very proud of this team the way they finished every game,” Darbonne said. “This is the first winning season we’ve had since I’ve been here. We’ve got nine seniors who laid the foundation and our underclassmen need to follow that lead. They showed all the hard work was worth it. We had a number of underclassmen play quite a bit, because of injuries and such and we look for them to continue developing. We’re looking forward to next season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.