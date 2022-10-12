After recovering an accidental sky kick to open its Homecoming game against Central Hinds Friday, it went pretty much downhill for Cathedral High in a 30-8 loss the Cougars Friday.
“We just didn’t come out to play,” said Green Wave head coach Chuck Darbonne. “We had a good drive after recovering the kick, moving down to the 20, but we made a couple of mistakes and came away with nothing.”
Central Hinds scored first, but Cathedral answered with a long scoring drive that saw Jake Hairston go in from two yards out.
Noah Russ passed to Kaden Batieste for the conversion to tie the game at 8-8.
“We responded well after their score,” Darbonne said. “But they did a good job of taking away Kaden the rest of the way.”
With the exception of a long touchdown drive that was capped off by Jake Hairston’s two-yard touchdown run at the 3:08 mark of the second quarter that tied the game at 8-8 after Noah Russ’s two-point conversion pass to Kaden Batieste, not much went right for Cathedral’s offense.
Central Hinds led 16-8 at halftime.
Central Hinds (4-3, 1-2) scored on a two-yard run by Brady Price with 7:47 left in the third quarter. Clark hooked up with Chavez on a six-yard TD pass with 10:40 left in the game.
Cathedral (3-5, 0-2) hosts Silliman Institute for Senior Night Friday at 7 p.m. in the annual Pink Wave Game.
“This is our last chance to get into the playoffs, and we need some help from other people,” Darbonne said. “We are evenly matched. We just have to execute better.”
