Cathedral High hosts Winston Academy Friday after the Green Wave ended its regular season with a 35-18 loss to St. Aloysius Friday on a muddy field in Vicksburg.
Bryson Moore scored two touchdowns for Cathedral, while J.C. Harris added one.
Cathedral finished its regular season at 7-3.
“I like where we are now,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne. “We need to play the type of ball we were playing before Friday night. We got behind and we couldn’t throw the ball because of the conditions. St. Al’s quarterback is pretty good and we just could not get anything going.”
Cathedral is the No. 6 seed in Class 4A, while Winston is No. 11.
“They have a tradition of winning,” Darbonne said. “They have won multiple state titles.
Darbonne said he is pleased to have a home playoff game after going 4-6 last season.
“Winston throws the ball really well,” he said. “Our defense will be put to the test. But we’re looking forward to having a big crowd behind us.
The winner of the Cathedral-Winston game will travel to Wayne Academy next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.