Cathedral High improved to 2-0 with a resounding 40-16 win over Central Hinds Friday in Raymond.
The Green Wave are starting off 2-0 on the field for the first time since 2017 when Cathedral won its first four games.
Cathedral lost to Bowling Green in its opener last year, but Bowling Green had to forfeit that game later in the year because of playing an ineligible player. The Green Wave won their next three games.
"These two games have been good competition for us," said Darbonne, whose team defeated Wayne Academy in their opener.
Cathedral used a balanced attack in the win as Noah Russ threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns while Bryson Moore had three rushing touchdowns
Russ completed 15 of 26 passes and threw all three of his touchdown passes to Vidalia High transfer Christian Wright, who had 10 catches for 183 yards.
"We played well on offense, but defensively I did not think we played as well as we did in the first game," Darbonne said.
Cathedral had only one turnover in the contest.
Russ tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Wright midway through the first quarter and Brycen Hughes added the extra point to give Cathedral an early 7-0 lead.
Moore scored on a 1-yard run to make it a 21-10 game.
A 15-yard pass from Russ to Wright with 1:32 remaining in the first half gave the Green Wave a 27-16 advantage.
"That touchdown was huge for us," Darbonne said. "We had made so many mistakes that cost us big plays. We should have put that game away a lot earlier."
Moore finished with 151 rushing yards on 13 carries and had nine tackles and one sack on defense.
Cathedral visits Hillcrest Christian School in Jackson Friday.
The Cougars have been outscored 144 to 12 through three games.
"We have to focus on us," Darbonne said. "We just want to keep improving."
