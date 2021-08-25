After ending the 2020 season with a forfeited playoff loss to Winston Academy, not even moving up from Region 4A to 5A can dampen the spirits of Cathedral head football coach Chuck Darbonne.
“We have a lot of familiarity with the teams in our region (5A3) because we have played them,” Darbonne said. “We’re excited about the challenge.”
Cathedral went 9-1 in the regular season with its only loss coming to two-time 4A champion Riverfield Academy of Rayville.
The Green Wave disposed of Hillcrest 55-26 in the first round of the playoffs before having to forfeit to Winston because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
Darbonne has big shoes to fill, especially on the offensive and defensive lines, but returns a wealth of talent, starting with senior quarterback Noah Russ, who completed 97-of-154 passes for 1,591 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.
“Noah worked hard during the off-season to make himself a better baseball and football player,” Darbonne said.
Junior Kaden Batieste will get the bulk of carries in the backfield.
“Kaden had 800 yards rushing as a back-up last year,” Darbonne said.
Senior Christian Wright returns after catching 59 passes for 1,025 yards.
Senior Harper Jones had 30 pass receptions for 448 yards.
Senior Tyler Gregg returns on the offensive and defensive line.
“We lost three starting linemen on offense, which was a big part of our running game,” Darbonne said. “But I feel confident about our abilities on offense.”
Cathedral’s strength on defense is with three returning linebackers and the entire secondary.
Senior Paxton Junkin collected 43 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.
Batieste collected 19 tackles on defense and had 12 pass break-ups and four interceptions.
“And we have some young guys who are going to push these guys, and give them a chance to rest some,” Darbonne said.
Cathedral started off its season with a 56-7 loss to powerhouse Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
The lone Green Wave scored came on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Noah Russ to Christian Wright.
Greenville Christian School surprised MRA 58-32 in the Patriots’ season-opener this year, ending the Patriots’ 19-game winning streak and 22-game home winning streak before an estimated 2,200 fans at MRA’s home field in Madison.
Darbonne graduated from Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
“They are pretty good,”Darbonne said. “And they were upset about losing the previous week.”
MRA will face Tennessee power Oakland of Murfreesboro on ESPN Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
Cathedral plays at Madison-St. Joseph Friday.
“They’ve got a quarterback who committed to Oregon as a freshman,” Darbonne said. “They average 270 pounds across their front lines.”
