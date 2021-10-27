Cathedral High visits No. 5 Bayou Academy Friday in a Class 5A first round playoff contest.

The Green Wave, 4-6, are the No, 12 seed in 5A.

Bayou finished the regular season with a 45-27 win over Magnolia Heights to improve its record to 8-2.

The Colts are led by quarterback Joseph Smith who has passed for 675 yards this season and rushed for 825 more.

“I think we match up pretty well with them,” said Cathedral High head football coach Chuck Darbonne. “They have good skilled player and a lot of seniors.”

Cathedral ended its regular season with a 39-7 loss to Oak Forest in Natchez.

 Reece Wolfe and Scott White combined for five rushing touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.

The Green Wave’s only score was a 31-yard TD pass play rom Noah Russ to Jordan Henry.

 “They were just more physical on both sides of the ball,” Darbonne said. “But this is now a new season. We’re all 0-0.”

   

