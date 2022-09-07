Cathedral picks up first win By Joey Martin Sep 7, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cathedral High emptied its bench early as the Green Wave celebrated its Military Game with a 40-14 win over Louisiana Kings of Lafayette Friday at Cathedral.Louisiana Kings was a last-minute replacement for Park Place, which forfeited its season because of a lack of players.Louisiana Kings is a home-school program. “We appreciate Louisiana Kings stepping up for us,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne. “Everybody had the opportunity to play, and it was good for us mentally.”Cathedral dropped its first two games to elite football schools in Madison-Ridgeland and Madison St. Joe.Cathedral quarterback Noah Russ passed for fourth touchdowns in the win.Kaden Batieste, Justin Hawkins and Kentrall Mackel all had TD catches. Batieste had two scoring receptions. Batieste finished the game with six catches for 110 yards. The senior was moved from running back to receiver this season.Jordan Henry and Jake Hairston each had TD runs.Hairston rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries.Cathedral travels to McComb Friday to face Parklane, which is coached by former Green Wave coach Ron Rushing, who has been at Parkland two years after leaving Cathedral for Brookhaven Academy.Parkland has impressive wins over Oak Forest, Silliman and North Pike this season."We've played Ron seven straight years, so that's always fun," Darbonne said. "They have an excellent team, and are much more talented his season." 