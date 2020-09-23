Cathedral High hasn’t started off 5-0 since its 2014 MHSAA championship season when the Green Wave defeated St. Aloysius for the Class A title to finish 14-1.
Cathedral improved to 5-0 Friday night with a 27-17 win over Brookhaven Academy, which is coached by Ron Rushing, the head coach of that 2014 Green Wave team.
The come-from-behind win catapulted Cathedral to the top spot in MSAIS District 4, a spot previously held by Brookhaven.
“It was a great win,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne. “Our guys showed a lot of resiliency.”
The Green Wave 190 yards in penalties and turned the ball over three times.
“That’s embarrassing, but at the same time to have that many mistakes and beat a really good team showed me a lot about this team,” Darbonne said. “We had some big plays called back and had second-and-one situations turned into second-and-12. But the guys kept fighting and making plays.”
Brookhaven had more than 100 yards in penalties.
“We just made too many mistakes,” Rushing said. “We turned it over five times. You can’t do that against a good team.”
The contest was far different from last year’s 34-33 Brookhaven win in Brookhaven where the Cougars won the game on the final play of the game.
“Neither team could really get anything going because of penalties,” Darbonne said. “Our offense struggled early, but our defense played well enough to keep us in the game.”
Cathedral scored first after recovering the opening kickoff — one of two kickoff recoveries on the night.
“Neither of those were called,” Darbonne said. “They were just kicked into the right spots. The had a mis-alignment and we were fortunate to get the ball on the second one.”
Bryson Moore scored his first of three touchdowns on the opening drive. Moore finished with 180 yards on 34 carries.
Brookhaven got on the board midway through the first quarter with a field goal to pull to within 7-3.
Cathedral quarterback Noah Russ found Christian Wright for a TD pass play in the second quarter as the Green Wave went into the lockerroom with a 13-3 lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, Brookhaven’s Tyler Fortenberry completed a touchdown pass to to pull to within 13-10 early in the fourth quarter.
On its next possession, the Cougars again went to the air for the score to take its first lead at 17-13 with nine minutes remaining.
But Cathedral answered with Moore’s second TD three minutes later for a 20-17 advantage.
Cathedra’s Kaden Batieste then recovered the ensuing kickoff and the Green Wave put the game away with a TD run by Moore with one minute remaining.
Russ was 10-for-23 passing for 126 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions. He also had nine carries for 27 yards. Kaden Batieste had eight carries for 33 yards.
Wright had five catches for 63 yards and one touchdown while Harper Jones had three receptions for 43 yards.
Defensively, KJ Washington had six tackles while Batieste had five tackles and one interception.
Jake Hairston had five tackles and one fumble recovery.
Fortenberry completed 13 of 27 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, but was also picked off twice.
Cathedral hosts defending Class 4A state champion Riverfield Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday in another key district match-up.
“They put it on us last year (65-38),” Darbonne said.”But we actually scored more points on them than most people they played. It’s going to take mistake-free football.”
