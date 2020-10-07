Cathedral High rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 48-21 win over Clinton Christian Academy in Clinton Friday.
The Green Wave, 6-1, were coming off a loss to Riverfield.
“The guys took care of business,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne. “They got re-focused and responded the way we’ve been telling them to in practice. And everybody got to play.”
Sophomore quarterback Noah Russ was 6-of-9 for 99 yards. Christian Wright had five catches, including a touchdown reception.
The Green Wave led 48-7 at halftime.
Senior Jones Richardson led the Cathedral defense with five sacks/
Tailback Bryson Moore rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
Cathedral hosts Centreville Friday for Homecoming.
“We’re having to deal with everything that goes along with Homecoming,” Darbonne said. “We have to take away the things Centreville does well. They are always well coached and well prepared.”
