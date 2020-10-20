Cathedral High’s football team improved to 8-1 on the season with a 48-0 win over Amite School Center.
“It was a great complete team win on the road,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne. “We did some great things in all phases of the game. All players got to enjoy some much earned playing time and saw some encouraging things from some younger players.”
Christian Wright led the Green Wave with three touchdowns.
Bryson Moore, Jake Hairston, Paxton Junkin and Jacob Smith each added to the scoring.
Cathedral hosts rival St. Aloysius Friday in its regular season finale.
The game will be Homecoming after Homecoming was cancelled by Hurricane Delta earlier.
“We’ve only had to play our starters for a half the past three weeks, so I’m looking forward to them getting more playing time against a much improved St. Al team,” Darbonne said.
Cathedral has lost to St. Al the last two years. The Green Wave, win or lose, will be a No. 5 seed in the playoffs and host a first-round game.
“We want to go into the playoffs on a positive note,” Darbonne said.
The game will also be Cathedral’s Cancer Awareness game.
Tensas hosts Delta Charter on October 30.
