Cathedral High overcame several miscues to post a 47-14 win over Park Place Friday in Pearl, Ms.
“We had three touchdowns called back and just made too many mistakes,” said Cathedral High head coach Chuck Darbonne.
Green Wave quarterback Noah Russ threw five touchdown passes, while Kaden Batieste added two TD runs.
“We rushed for more than 200 yards, which allowed Noah to have a good game throwing the football,” Darbonne said. “Besides the mistakes I think we are starting to come around. We have been disrupted by COVID and the hurricane. This week is really the first week we’ll have a normal week of practice.”
Cathedral welcomes back former head coach Ron Rushing, who is now head coach at Parklane, and former Green Wave assistant coach Austin Helus, who is now an assistant coach ar Parklane, for a Friday night contest at D’evereaux Stadium.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Darbonne said. “Parklane is big up front and very physical. We certainly can’t afford to make the same mistakes we made last week against Park Place.”
