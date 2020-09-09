Cathedral High improved to 3-0 with a 51-7 district win over Hillcrest Christian in Jackson Friday.
The Green Wave plays its first home game Friday against Glenbrook Academy of Minden, La.
Against Hillcrest, which has been outscored 195 to 19 this season, Green Wave quarterback Noah Russ threw two touchdown passes while Kaden Batieste scored three touchdowns.
Russ completed eight of 12 passes for 155 yards and the two scores.
“It’s good to get that first district win,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne.
Cathedral added a safety when it blocked a Hillcrest punt that rolled out of the end zone. Batieste received the ensuing kickoff and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown and just like that it was 37-0 with 9:34 remaining in the second quarter.
“What I liked is that we scored in a variety of ways,” Darbonne said. “Our guys took care of business.”
Christian Wright had five catches for 80 yards while Mason Moore had two receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.
Darbonne said Glenbrook will be a much more formidable opponent.
“They run and throw the ball well and have a very efficient offense,” he said. “Defensively they bring a lot of pressure and create turnovers. It’s going to be a good battle.”
Darbonne said his players are playing with more confidence on and off the field.
“They are less worried about the virus, which is good during a game,” Darbonne said. “We have had some health scares, any time someone goes to the doctor you hold your breath. But we have steered clear from anything related to the Covid-19. And we’ll continue to follow all the guidelines while the players are here.”
