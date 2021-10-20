Cathedral High was 0-3 in Homecoming games this season, including losing its own.

But the Green Wave finally got a Homecoming win, spoiling Silliman’s with a 35-14 win in Clinton

“At least we won somebody’s Homecoming,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne.

The win keeps Cathedral’s playoff hopes alive.

“It was a big win for us,” Darbonne said. “We spread it out offense with several different people scoring, and our defense stepped up and had four turnovers. I’ve been waiting on that for a while.”

Green Wave quarterback Noah Russ had touchdown passes to Harper Jones, Christian Wright and Paxton Junkin who made touchdown catches. Cam Tanner and Kaden Batieste added rushing touchdowns.

Cathedral hosts Oak Forest for Senior Night and Pink Wave Night Friday in its final regular season game.

“It’s going to be a tough one,” Darbonne said. “We have to come out focused and be ready to play physical football.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.