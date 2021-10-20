Cathedral spoils Silliman Homecoming By Joey Martin Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cathedral High was 0-3 in Homecoming games this season, including losing its own.But the Green Wave finally got a Homecoming win, spoiling Silliman’s with a 35-14 win in Clinton“At least we won somebody’s Homecoming,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne.The win keeps Cathedral’s playoff hopes alive. “It was a big win for us,” Darbonne said. “We spread it out offense with several different people scoring, and our defense stepped up and had four turnovers. I’ve been waiting on that for a while.”Green Wave quarterback Noah Russ had touchdown passes to Harper Jones, Christian Wright and Paxton Junkin who made touchdown catches. Cam Tanner and Kaden Batieste added rushing touchdowns.Cathedral hosts Oak Forest for Senior Night and Pink Wave Night Friday in its final regular season game.“It’s going to be a tough one,” Darbonne said. “We have to come out focused and be ready to play physical football.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Silliman Homecoming Chuck Darbonne Cathedral Sport American Football Noah Russ Pass Cam Tanner Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Healthy Communities Oct 13, 2021 STUDENTS AT Vidalia Upper paint their playground as part of the LSU AgCenter Healthy Communi… Read more Natchez Balloon Festival this weekend Oct 13, 2021 Visit Natchez is pleased to announce the return of the Natchez Balloon Festival Oct. 15-17, 2021. Read more +2 David Anders achieves Eagle Scout Oct 6, 2021 Concordia Parish Academy senior David Anders has always enjoyed helping out in his community. Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests man at Parkview Apartments for waving knife, stabbing tireSupreme Court suspends assistant city attorney for DWI; suspension deferredRuston hangs on to beat Ouachita in double overtimeMarchman: 4JDC judges filed over 20 complaints against herMARTIN: Previewing the Top 5 games in the parish for Week 8West Monroe records 100th straight district victoryOCS' Wiley breaks Laird's receiving recordMPD arrests two Mississippi suspects for gambling at Pecanland MallSterlington remains undefeated with Wossman winWest Monroe Aldermen approve $600k fee to plan Sports Complex launch Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents misled court, medical school claims (2)Lawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
