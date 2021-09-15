Cathedral High came up with a goal line stand at the end of the game to upset Parklane Academy 21-20 Friday in Natchez.
“We haven’t played many close games, especially against bigger schools, so to be able to battle to the end was good to see,” said Cathedral coach Chuck Darbonne. “It was a great win and well deserved. We had some fortunate bounces at the end, but we also missed out on some opportunities to give ourselves some breathing too. Our timing was a little off in different situations, but we made enough plays.”
Parklane, a 6A school coached by former Cathedral coach Ron Rushing, was coming off a 44-0 win over Silliman.
Cathedral punted to Parklane with1:20 remaining and the Pioneers took control near their own end zone.
The Green Wave defense stepped up, forcing a punt with 42 seconds remaining. A high snap was fielded by the Parklane punter on his own 1-yard line, where he was tackled.
Kaden Batieste ran it in from there to give the Green Wave its one-point lead.
Parklane drove the field getting inside the 10. But on fourth down, Batieste batted a pass away to secure the win.
“I was proud of the way our defense held on,” Darbonne said. “They were big and physical up front, but our guys battled hard the entire game.”
Cathedral quarterback Noah Russ passed 70 yards to Christian Wright to tie the game at 14-14 late in the third quarter.
Cathedral hosts Pisgah Friday.
“They run the ball 95 percent of the time,” Darbonne said. “They have a couple of good skilled guys. They are going to be tough to handle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.