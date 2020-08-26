Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne watches game film wondering if it’s all for naught.
It’s been a crazy year with the Covid-19 virus, and it’s not even September.
Cathedral was one of four Mississippi teams playing on August 14 as the Green Wave defeated Wayne Academy 34-14 at Waynesboro.
Cathedrdal’s game with St. Joseph Madison on August 21 was cancelled because Mississippi public schools had their seasons pushed back two weeks.
The Green Wave were scheduled to play Bowling Green at Southwest Community College in Summit last Friday because Louisiana private schools cannot host games.
But Bowling Green had players test positive for Covid-19, and had to cancel its game with Cathedral.
“The hardest thing was telling the players we were not playing Friday,” Darbonne said. “We had a really good practice on Monday and I had to tell them on Tuesday. Bowling Green did not want to string us along all week waiting on other results. He was not only worried about the week, he was worried about the future. Most of those who test were offensive linemen who were all grouped together.”
Cathedral was scheduled to have an open date this Friday.
“I promised our guys we would have a game this week,” Darbonne said. “I had talked to Central Hinds earlier about them wanting to play us, but I had enough games at that time. I called him back and we were able to arrange a game this week at Central Hinds. It’s actually worked out better for us because we are trading a 4A opponent for a 5A opponent which will give us more points.”
The game is being played in Raymond, Ms.
“It would have been neat playing at a junior college, but I have a lot of family around Jackson so they will get a chance to come watch us,” Darbonne said.
“They are a spread team with a good quarterback,” Darbonne said. “They throw it around quite a bit. Defensively, they are very aggressive and bring a lot of pressure.”
The Green Wave will play at Hillcrest on September 4 before three straight home games with Glenbrook, Brookhaven Academy and Riverfield.
“Of course we’re not taking anything for granted at this stage,” Darbonne said. “We’ll be watching film and hoping it’s not a waste of time.”
