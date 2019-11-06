Cathedral High won its first playoff game since 2015 as the Green Wave defeated Winston Academy 44-18 Friday in Natchez in an MAIS Class 4A playoff game.
The win was the first playoff win for Green Wave head coach Chuck Darbonne.
“It feels good, especially winning at home,” Darbonne said. “Our playoff games the last two years have been on the road.”
J.C. Harris rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns, while Bryson Moore added 144 yards and two TDs.
Moore had three sacks, while Kaden Batieste return an interception for a touchdown.
“The interception return really got us in the right direction,” Darbonne said. “We started out a little sloppy. We had some bad snaps and made some bad decisions. but we limited those in the second half. And we were able to run the ball on them.”
Cathedral plays at Wayne Academy in a second round contest.
“This is a good group of kids,” Darbonne said of his squad, which improved to 7-4. “Every time we have needed someone to rise to the occasion, we’ve gotten that. We’re going to treat this as all of our other games. We need to focus on what we have to do and take away the things they do well. It’s a matter of moving the chains.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.