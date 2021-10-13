The Concordia Annual Chamber Golf Tournament will be held Thursday at Panola Woods Country Club.

A noon lunch will be provided by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tee time is 1 p.m.

 There will be prizes awarded .

Last year, Jordan Farmer won the 35-foot longest putt contest and was part of the Jordan Farmer State Farm team that finished first in the tournament.

Farmer was joined by his father, Henry Farmer and uncle Gary Farmer as the threesome shot a 16-under 56.

Finishing second in the tournament was the Performance Dodge team of Shaun McDonald, Mark Robinette and Clint Black. 

The Delta Charter team of Josh Hargon, Glen Davis and Terrell Fife placed third.

Contact Stephen Dawkins at 

318-421-9965 or Chamber Director Whitney Hedrick at 318-758-9448.

  

   

