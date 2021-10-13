Chamber golf tournament Thursday Oct 13, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Concordia Annual Chamber Golf Tournament will be held Thursday at Panola Woods Country Club.A noon lunch will be provided by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.Tee time is 1 p.m. There will be prizes awarded .Last year, Jordan Farmer won the 35-foot longest putt contest and was part of the Jordan Farmer State Farm team that finished first in the tournament.Farmer was joined by his father, Henry Farmer and uncle Gary Farmer as the threesome shot a 16-under 56. Finishing second in the tournament was the Performance Dodge team of Shaun McDonald, Mark Robinette and Clint Black. The Delta Charter team of Josh Hargon, Glen Davis and Terrell Fife placed third.Contact Stephen Dawkins at 318-421-9965 or Chamber Director Whitney Hedrick at 318-758-9448. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tournament Jordan Farmer Farm Team Sport Golf Putt Contest Team Tee Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Healthy Communities 3 hrs ago STUDENTS AT Vidalia Upper paint their playground as part of the LSU AgCenter Healthy Communi… Read more Natchez Balloon Festival this weekend 3 hrs ago Visit Natchez is pleased to announce the return of the Natchez Balloon Festival Oct. 15-17, 2021. Read more +2 David Anders achieves Eagle Scout Oct 6, 2021 Concordia Parish Academy senior David Anders has always enjoyed helping out in his community. Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests two Mississippi suspects for gambling at Pecanland MallMetro Narcotics arrests West Monroe suspect on drug chargesMPD arrests Monroe man on drug dealing chargesSterlington woman accused of trying to poison cats, throwing flower potMonroe man arrested for battering health care professionalRebels keep district win streak in tact with 28-14 win against ASHSterlington's fast start propels Panthers to victory over UnionMarchman: Retaliation at heart of judicial misconduct probeWinnsboro man killed in Baskin crashGarvin crosses paths with Baugh again in Ruston/Ouachita showdown Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents misled court, medical school claims (2)Mask mandate protests persist at School Board meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.