The Concordia Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held Thursday, October 15 at Panola Woods.
Lunch will be provided by the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.
Tee time is 1 p.m.
Teams who want to be gold sponsors for $1,000 will receive a banner, hole sponsorship and a logo on all material promoting the tournament.
A silver sponsor is $500 for banner and logo on all material.
A $250 fee is for a three-man team.
Hole sponsors are $75.
Anyone interested can make checks payable to Concordia Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 322, Vidalia, La., 71373.
Credit card payments also accepted. Please call 336-8223 to make a credit card payment.
