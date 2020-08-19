The Ouachita Citizen placed in multiple categories in the 2019 Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Sports editor Jake Martin was named Class II Prep Writer of the Year, and the Ouachita Citizen drew third place for best sports section in Class II.
The judge’s comments for winning Class II Prep Writer of the Year were: I liked this selection of stories and the themes of dealing with failure and falling just short of winning titles in the baseball and softball stories.
The Citizen placed third in Best Section for Class II.
Martin and Aaron Dietrich won Best Sports Talk Show Group or Duo.
The 97.7 Morning Drive can be heard every morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
It can also be seen on 977 Sports on Facebook.
Martin’s feature on the White and Sol Graves on their playing days at LSU earned an honorable metion in General Features.
