Monterey graduate Ethan Clark is going to need a U-Haul truck.
And not just to load up to attend Louisiana Tech in the Fall.
Clark may need that just to bring home all his awards accumulated over the past four years at Monterey.
Clark was just named to the Class B All-State first team as a pitcher.
This after being District 5B Most Valuable Player and first team in baseball and all-district in basketball.
Clark was 7-4 this past season, posting a 1.50 earned run average, striking out 108 and walking 29.
Clark is the 2021 All-Parish Baseball Player of the Year.
He was also named 2021 All-Parish Boys Basketball Player of the Year., becoming the only high school athlete to be named top player in the parish in two different sports in the same school year.
Dantrieze Scott was Parish Player of the Year in football and basketball, but not in the same school year.
And he was also named to the All-Academic Composite Team in basketball, baseball and track, which consists of all classes after posting a 4.0 grade point average.
Clark saved his best for last for the Wolves, who entered the playoffs as the No. 20 seed.
The 6-foot-5 soft-spoken Clark pitched all four of Monterey’s playoff baseball games, posting wins over No. 13 Mt. Hermon, No. 4 Zwolle, No. 12 Pitkin before falling to eventual state champion and No. 1 Choudrant 1-0 in the state semifinals. He did not allow an earned run in the playoffs.
“Those four games will be remembered around here for a long time,” said Monterey baseball coach Eric Richard, who is the 2021 All-Parish Coach of the Year.
Clark held Mt. Hermon to three hits, striking out 10.
Against Zwolle, Clark allowed five hits, striking out five and walking three.
Zwolle collected 12 hits against Clark, but stranded 13 runners.
“Zwolle was very, very good and probably swung the bat better than anybody we played,” Richard said. “We were able to jump ahead of them and hold them off. Ethan would come up the with big pitch or there would be a big defensive play behind him.
In the shutout win over defending state champion Pitkin, Clark held the Aggies to three hits.
Clark held Choudrant to four hits as the Wolves played the Aggies, who are on a 29-game winning streak, the closest of any other team in the playoffs.
“We had everyone healthy for the first time in a while,” Clark said. “We had not won a playoff game in a while.”
The Wolves won their first two playoff games on the road, then hosted Pitkin in what would be the final home game for Clark. In its final game of the regular season, Monterey fell to Grace Christian 13-1.
“That was one of the worst games of my life,” Clark said. “When we hosted Pitkin, I thought about that Grace Christian game and knew I couldn’t send my field out like that. I could tell some of our players and our fans were nervous. I can’t explain it, but I wasn’t nervous at all. After we beat Zwolle I knew we could beat Pitkin. To me, Zwolle was the best hitting team in Class B. Their first four hitters were lethal. It helped we put up three runs early. But we had some double plays to get out of some jams.”
It wasn’t the first time Clark stepped up in the playoffs.
Clark nailed a 3-point shot with 16 seconds remaining and the Wolves forced Lacassine into two tough shots to tie the game with 5.8 seconds remaining to defeat the Cardinals 39-36 at Vidalia High in a Class B first round contest.
Monterey’s gym is not big enough by LHSAA standards to host a playoff game.
Two straight blocks by Clark on Cardinal players driving inside set up two free throws by Boyd with 1:21 remaining to tie the game at 36-36.
Lacassine missed two free throws leading to Clark’s 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining and a Monterey win.
“Ethan always played with confidence but I think that experience helped him as far as being in the type of environment he faced at Mt. Hermon and Zwolle and against Pitkin and Choudrant,” Richard said.
Richard returned to the baseball diamond after three years of assisting Cary Shively in softball.
“I got out of it because I was not able to put the time into it,” Richard said. “But I missed it. I had this senior group when they were eighth-graders. I had to re-learn these guys and they had to re-learn me. “They had some tough years, and then with COVID-19 last year missing out they were very hungry. We went through an injury bug spell, but when we got settled back in they were playing their best ball. In baseball it’s a matter of getting hot at the right time, and that’s what happened this year.”
Which was something Richard was counting on.
“I told our guys at the beginning of the year we were going to be a different team by the end of the year,” Richard said. “And they made a prophet out of me. And Ethan was incredible. Every time he took the ball on the mound he was good.”
Monterey was 4-9 around the middle of the season.
“There wasn’t really anything pretty about our baseball,” Spinks said. “It was give and take all year long. Most of us had to jump right in from basketball to baseball. I took one day off, but figured I had to get out there. There was no breaks in sports. Early in the season I saw glimpses of what could happen good and bad. I saw guys make plays I’ve never seen them make before, and then I saw missed fly balls. We only won one playoff game, but everything seemed to fall in place at playoff time.”
Clark, who plans to major in civil engineering at Louisiana Tech, said he wants to try out for the baseball team at Tech.
“I just don’t want any regrets,” he said.
Like the one in Sulphur.
“I look at how Choudrant won the championship game 6-1 and this we could have been state champs,” he said.
“But it was still a great year,” he said.
Joining Clark on the All-Parish team from Monterey are juniors Kerrie King, Jake Crawford and Ethan Heard.
King batted .480 with 11 stolen bases, scoring 19 runs.
Crawford finished with a .460 batting average and a home run, driving in 13 runs.
Heard hit .342 with 16 RBIs.
Representing Vidalia are seniors Brett Walsworth, Peyton Fort and Adam Eames, along with sophomore Jake Spears.
Walsworth led the Vikings with a .495 batting average.
Fort batted .390 for the Vikings and posted a 3.1 ERA.
Spears batted .340.
Eames hit .290 in his final season with the Vikings.
Representing Delta Charter are Blake Grayson, Ethan Keith, junior Payten Roberts, junior Preston Higgins and senior Drew Brown.
Grayson batted .329, scoring 28 runs and hits six doubles.
Keith batted .359 with 18 RBIs.
Roberts batted .326, driving in 12 runs.
Higgins batted .365 with 17 RBIs and drawing 11 walks.
Brown batted .323 with 18 RBI, while also drawing 11 walks.
