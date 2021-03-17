Monterey pitcher Ethan Clark tossed a no-hitter as the Wolves blanked Block 11-0 Thursday.
Clark doubled twice and singled in the contest.
Kerry King doubled and singled twice.
Charlie Tarver doubled and singled.
The Wolves continued their winning ways on Friday, cruising past Sicily Island 17-3 at Monterey.
“This team has a lot of potential to be a better team,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “In the short period of time we’ve been together we’ve made a lot of strides. We’ve had to learn on the run. We’re still trying kids at different positions they are not used to. Overall our pitching has been good, we need to get more consistent defensively, and our hitting is a little behind. Two weeks from now we are going to be lot better because of more games and reps.”
Monterey hosts Forest Thursday and plays Vidalia Saturday in the Viking Invitational.
