The LSU Tigers are one win away from becoming college football’s latest national champion, and simply one victory away from being the greatest college football team of all time.
A win against Clemson would give the Tigers its seventh win against an AP Poll Top 10 team. LSU currently has the most Top 10 wins in one season in the AP Poll era (since 1936).
A win against Clemson would also make LSU the first 15-0 team in SEC history. And it would leave an important question unanswered. “How do you stop Joe Burrow and this LSU offense?”
Before we get into legacy talk, LSU has to beat Clemson. And Clemson isn’t a pushover.
Clemson has the longest active win streak in the FBS (29), one of the greatest quarterback prospects since Andrew Luck (Trevor Lawrence), a two-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year (Travis Etienne) and ACC Defensive Player of the Year (Isaiah Simmons).
And I get it, Clemson played in an extremely weak conference. It’s still impressive Dabo Swinney’s team rank first in the conference in rushing touchdowns (42), passing yards per game (292), passing touchdowns (40), opponent’s passing yards per contest (151.5) and fewest rushing touchdowns (nine). Even if the ACC has a 4-6 bowl record, that type of dominance can’t be taken for granted.
On the defensive side, Clemson has also allowed just 11.5 points per game (best in the country) and only 18 touchdowns, which is the fewest of any team nationally.
LSU is a completely different monster than the ACC, though. Despite Clemson’s gaudy defensive statistics, some are still predicting a shootout in the national championship game because LSU and Clemson are among the top three teams nationally in total yards per contest.
But don’t be surprised to see these defenses have success.
As impressive as Lawrence is — Clemson’s sophomore quarterback has tossed 22 touchdowns with zero interceptions in the last seven games — LSU’s defense is playing its best ball of the season heading into this game. For LSU to allow 21.6 points per game (28th in the country) after facing five offenses ranked in the Top 30 in terms of scoring offenses, you could argue this defense got a bad rap most of the year.
Specifically, LSU has a couple of guys that have a good chance of disrupting Clemson’s offensive flow. K’Lavon Chaisson comes into this championship matchup with 15 pressures in his last three games (most in the country). Also, Michael Divinity has returned to the team.
If you’ll recall, Divinity led the team in sacks before his suspension.
On the other side, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the best in the game at mixing up pressure looks, and he’s got a 6’4”, 230-pound linebacker in Simmons that is athletic enough to play the nickel position if needed.
You give a master strategist a versatile defender like Simmons, and the possibilities are endless. But we all know Venables is going to have to work overtime to confuse Burrow in the same way he flustered Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with exotic pressures in last year’s championship game.
The most confused Burrow has been this year was when Auburn trotted out a 3-1-7 look, and LSU’s second Heisman winner still threw for 321 yards in that 23-20 win.
If you’re looking for avenues for success for LSU, take a look back at Clemson’s game against Ohio State in the semifinals.
Ohio State punched Clemson in the mouth early, and Clemson didn’t know how to respond for the majority of two quarters. It had been months since a team actually took it to Clemson. Ohio State used tempo and some phenomenal catches on the outside to build a 16-0 lead.
It could have been worse, though. Ohio State had to settle for two field goals. After key drops in the red zone, a targeting call, a roughing the punter and a controversial “incomplete” pass that all went against Ohio State, Clemson escaped with a 29-23 semifinal win.
In many ways Ohio State looked like the better team that made more mistakes. Don’t expect Burrow and this offense to offer any handouts this weekend.
If Clemson takes one on the chin early and waits until late into the second quarter to respond, LSU will have built an insurmountable lead.
Can Clemson’s defense do what no other team has this season? Can Venables dial up the game plan of his life to stop one of the greatest offenses we’ve ever seen in college football?
The finish line is near, and so is perfection for LSU.
