Parish spring sport coaches are in unchartered territory as the Coronavirus has left their sports in limbo.
The Louisiana High School Association announced Friday it will adhere to the Louisiana Governor’s 30 day closure of the K-12 public schools by postponing remaining Winter and Spring athletic events to include, but not limited to Powerlifting, Bowling, and Bass Fishing State Championships. The LHSAA Executive Committee will meet April 7 and 8 at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the LHSAA’s direction after the April 13th mandate by the Governor of Louisiana.
“I feel bad for the kids, especially the seniors,” said Vidalia High baseball coach Mike Norris. “They could possibly be missing out on a whole season. Hopefully we can come back April 13 and come up with something. We can push the season back two weeks and get in district games. I think the season starts too early anyway. We’ll go along with whatever plan they come up with. Hopefully that plan will be resuming the season.”
“It’s sad for the boys,” said Monterey baseball coach Patrick Wells. “And we were just now getting to where they needed to be. We are 3-1 in LHSAA games. It’s going to be interesting to see how this is all worked out.”
Delta Charter baseball coach Mason Ozburn is in his first year as head coach of the Storm team.
Delta Charter won three games at its tournament last week.
“It’s tough, but I understand,” Ozburn said. “We’re just going by what the LHSAA says. I really believe they will figure something out and we can carry on the season later.”
Delta Charter’s softball team hosted its own tournament this past weekend.
“I made sure the seniors got some playing time,” said Lady Storm coach Jeannie Beach. “And all three got hits. We used elbow bumps instead of high fives. I’m being optimistic. I’m looking forward to playing again.”
Vidalia softball coach Forrest Foster said he hated losing his tournament scheduled for the end of the month.
“And I hate to lose the game experience,” Foster said. “And we need to go back to the basics. We have only been able to get on the field three times this year. But we will abide by the LHSAA.”
Monterey High softball coach Cary Shively’s team is currently 6-2 on the season. Shively has five seniors with tons of experience on the field.
“I’m hoping it’s just a delay, especially for our seniors,” Shively said. “That would be a bad way to end their senior years. I feel like the LHSAA will not want to end everything this way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.