Three state championships — one at the largest classification in Louisiana, and two at the smallest in Mississippi — are just a drop in the bucket for legendary Louisiana high school coaching legend Joe Coats, who is now retired from coaching.
Coats’ coaching career spans 50 years.
And his love for the high school game is huge, he turned down coaching offers from John David Crow at Northeast Louisiana, and Bill Arnsparger and Gerry Dinardo at LSU.
“High school football is about the players,” Coats said. “They will remember those days the rest of their lives. Nobody can take that away from them. What makes it different from the rest of the world is the United States is the only country with high school football. It’s the ultimate team game. If you can’t get everybody pulling in the same direction, you cannot have much success. I always liked high school football. I would have probably been caught cheating if I would have been recruiting players.”
Coats played linebacker at Neville.
“I was little, but I was slow,” he said.
He then became a student coach under Neville coach Charlie Brown in 1972.
That was the year Neville played eight games in three days.
On Dec. 1, 1972, Neville played a state semifinal game against Brother Martin High School of the renowned New Orleans Catholic League. These were the days before overtime was used. The playoff game ended 0-0. The first tiebreaker, first downs, ended even at 9-9. The second tiebreaker, penetrations of the opponent’s 20-yard line, also finished level, at 1-1. Beyond that, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association had no official way to resolve a game.
So four days later, on Dec. 5, the state semifinal was replayed in its entirety. This time, the rain sheeted and mud spackled the players’ numbers, and their uniforms glistened as if slathered in pudding. Neville won, 8-0. Three days after that, it played its third game in eight days without surrendering a point, winning, 6-0, over Airline High of Bossier City to take the Class AAAA state title for Louisiana’s largest schools at the time.
“We called Muddy Waters, who was the commissioner, and he asked about flipping a coin after the first game,” Coats said. “We told him we were not flipping anything. We played Tuesday in Alexandria because it was about halfway. I believe the overtime rule came shortly after that.”
In 1973, a desegregation court order ruled that Neville had to hire an African-American coach if needed, while Wossman had to hire a white coach.
Coats spent one year at Wossman under Ray Gambino.
Coats, who will be 72 in September, remembers when Wossman, an all African-American team played all-white Neville in the mid-70s.
“The game was played at Neville, which held at 8,000 people,” Coats said. “There were 20,000 people there. Wossman came out to the 50-yard line and planted a flag at mid-field with a black fist. But there were no problems. I truly believe high school athletes in Monroe went a long way in the integration transition. It was very peaceful in Monroe.”
Coats and Roosevelt Rankins, who would become Dean of Students at Neville, were named to a bi-racial committee at the start of desegregation.
“We became real close friends,” Coats said.
In 1974, Coats returned to Neville as a coach.
Former Ruston head coach Chick Childress was the defensive coordinator, but took a job at Northeast Louisiana and was replaced by Willie Ragan. Ragan then went into college coaching, and Coats became the defensive coordinator.
Brown then retired and Coats was named head coach.
“I followed Bill Ruple and Charlie Brown— two great head coaches,” Coats said. “I felt some pressure, but I felt pressure as an assistant coach. I always say the assistant coaches are just as important as the head coach.”
Coats brought a flair for controversy with him as head coach. He would eventually be removed as head coach at Neville in 1995 because he felt the football funds should stay with football and not go into the general school fund.
“I’ve always been controversial,” Coats said. “I don’t believe you make progress without being controversy.Some people like everything to go smooth. I think you have to shake things up to get better. I know how money is accumulated. We scraped an scrapped for our funds. I ended up at the central office as an athletic director for all schools in the system.”
Coats retired from there in 1999.”
In 1995, Nevllle defeated Hahnville 35-7 for the Class 5A state championship.
“That was all on the players,” Coats said. “And the assistant coaches. I always felt the assistant coaches were just as important as head coaches.”
The Tigers, who are 4A now, defeated St. Augustine 7-6 in the semifinals and Catholic High of Baton Rouge 14-10 in the quarterfinals.
Coats was an assistant coach on the Neville state championship in 1972, ‘83 and ‘84.
In 2011, Coats, who had come out of retirement in 2009, led Tensas Academy to a 13-0 season and state championship in 8-man football.
Tensas did not lose a regular season game for three years, losing in state finals in 2009, then falling in the semifinals in 2010.
Coats, an avid hunter, retired from Neville and moved to Somerset Hunting Club in Newellton. While on vacation hunting in Colorado., Coats received a call from Tensas Academy. Chris Jacobs had accepted a coaching job in Tennessee on the first day of football practice. “I had some folks call me and I told them I would just help get them through the year,” Coats said.Tensas went 6-5 in Coats’ first year in 2007, but because of decreasing numbers joined the 8-man league in 2008. In 8-man football, there are two less linemen and one less running back. “I was pretty skeptical initially when I found out we were going to 8-man football,” Coats said. “But I got to looking at it and it wasn’t much different.”Coats credits Brown and three others coaches with influencing him into the coaching profession. The most influential was his father, Jim Coats, an assistant under Brown at Neville who died in 2009.
Coats said there was also former Neville coaches Bill Ruple and A.R. “Red” Sims, who coached Coats in junior high.
Coats’ father was an assistant coach at Neville, while his mother, Ruby, only missed four Neville games.
“My mom never missed a Neville game for 1949 to 1999,” Coats said. “She would be there for my dad, for me and my brothers (Tommy and Robert) and for our sister (Mary Coats Brown) who was over the Tigerettes.”
Coats said many of his coaches who worked with him and against him are still his best friends.
Kenny Lantrip, (Ruston). Gary Roberts (Neville) Jimmy Shaver (Barbe), Brad Bradshaw (Bastrop) and Jimbo Paxton and Dunnie McDaniel at Tensas Academy are just a few of the coaches that left lasting impressions on Coats.
After retiring from Tensas, Coats received a call from Tallulah Academy, whose coach had just left.
Coats led Tallulah Academy to a state championship in 2018, as the Trojans finished 13-0, defeating Manchester Academy of Yazoo City 40-34.
“It’s difficult at any level. The quality of players at the 8-man level is not as strong, but the competition is what is important. You have to be able to compete, just like at the bigger schools.” I see schools getting away from that. They don’t put as much into it. They just want to have a team to play the game. They don’t care if you get better. They are cutting themselves shot. I’m old school and my thoughts are going out of style.”
Coats then received a call from Jimbo Paxson that Tensas, again, was needing a coach.
“We agreed on a handshake,” Coats said. “Jimbo helped me. He was as good an assistant as I had through the years”
Coats agreed to step down as Tensas coach after last season, leaving behind lasting memories of memorable games.
One of those games was in 1982 when Ruston defeated Neville 8-0 in the 1982 finals in the Superdome.
“They blocked a punt and tackled out back in the end zone for a safety,” Coats said. “There was six guys in that game who ended up in the NFL. Toby Casyton, J.R. Ambrose, Will Johnson and Oliver Lawrence played for us, while Michael Banks — the best defensive high school player I have ever seen — and Tyrone Jones played for them.”
Coats played against former LSU and Baltimore Colts quarterback Bert Jones when Jones was at Ruston.
“He was something else,” Coats said. “We’re actually good friends now.”
Coats also played against Terry Bradshaw when Bradshaw attended Woodlawn in Shreveport, and Joe Ferguson, who also played at Woodlawn. He coached against Stan Humphries and coached Bobby Brister.
Jerry Jones and Barry Switzer recruited here in the 1980s and said north Louisiana high school was the best high school football in the United States,” Coats said.I am honored to have been a part of it.”
And honors are something Coats doesn’t think a lot about.
I have friends in the Louisiana High School Hall of Fame,” he said. “I’m really not that interested in that part. Besides, I’m way too controversial.
