Baylor Cobb is keeping the tradition going in the Cobb family.
Cobb was named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association first teams, a feat his mother, Tanya Riser Cobb, accomplished at Winnsboro High as a member of the Lady Wildcat softball team.
“That really is a big thrill,” said Cobb, who was solid behind the plate as the Patriot catcher. “I’m really excited. It’s an awesome award to receive. I knew it had been quite a while since someone at this school received that award, so it means a lot to me, and even more since my mom got it, also.”
Cobb finished his senior season batting .450.
Cobb, who signed a baseball scholarship with Tulane, is playing for the Oneonta (New York) Outlaws in the Perfect Game College Baseball League.
In his first game Thursday night against Saugerties, Cobb collected two hits.
“That was really exciting,” Cobb said. “Playing here is really helping me improve my game.”
Cobb was also named to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association All-Academic Composite Baseball Team, which is comprised of all classes, after posting a 4.0 grade point average.
Cobb was valedictorian of 2021 Franklin Parish graduating class, following in the footsteps of his sister, Hannah.
Cobb said their parents, Kevin and Tanya, have always stressed academics.
“They pushed us on both sides,” Cobb said.
