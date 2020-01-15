Roderick Ransom of Vidalia, Nykell Brooks of Delta Charter and Kobe Dillon of Ferriday are the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter nominees for 2019.
The NFFHF banquet will be held Thursday, February 27 at the Vue Hotel in Natchez.
Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen will be the guest speaker.
Other representatives are Chris Johnson of Cathedral and Cooper Williams of Adams County Christian School.
Junior high representatives are Ashton Cupstid of Vidalia, Aiden Turner of Ferriday Junior High and Ethan Keith of Delta Charter.
Also, Noah Russ of Cathedral and Samuel Merritt of ACCS.
Clarence Bowlin will receive the Distinguished American Award, while Catherine Fortunato and Nancy Kuenhle will be presented the Contributions to Amateur Football Award.
Cohen was named Mississippi State University's 17th director of athletics on November 4, 2016. Since that time, the former MSU head baseball coach and two-time Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year has overseen arguably the greatest era in Bulldog athletic history.
Since the spring of 2018, State has claimed five SEC team championships, representing the most in a two-year span in school history. Under Cohen’s watch, 34 teams have advanced to postseason play, including a school-record 13 during the 2018-19 athletic year. That occurred just a year after the Bulldogs produced a then-school-record 12 postseason squads during the 2017-18 athletic campaign.
Cohen’s third athletic year in charge was a historic one. MSU captured three SEC team championships during 2018-19 as women’s basketball and men’s tennis defended their respective crowns. Vic Schaefer’s program also secured its first-ever SEC Tournament championship before going onto an Elite Eight appearance and finishing as high as No. 4 in the national polls.
State combined to win 151 games in the sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball, softball and baseball, representing the highest total in the SEC and among the best in the nation. In addition, five teams finished in the Top 25 of their respective polls, including three in the Top 10. In the summer of 2018, Cohen identified one of top recruiters and player development coaches in the country to serve as the Diamond Dawgs’ 18th head baseball skipper. Chris Lemonis became the winningest first-year head coach in SEC history as MSU won 52 games en route to its second consecutive College World Series appearance in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Diamond Dawgs earned a national seed (No. 6), hosted regional and super regionals at the new Dudy Noble Field, clinched a share of the SEC Western Division title and finished as high as No. 3 in the final polls.
In addition, the Bulldog men’s and women’s basketball programs both appeared in the NCAA Tournament during the same season for the first time since 2008-09.
The 2017-18 athletic year saw State become the only school in the nation to win a bowl game, reach an NCAA Final Four – men’s or women’s – and the College World Series.
During that same campaign, MSU claimed multiple SEC championships in a single athletic year for the first time since 1996.
Matt Roberts, the SEC Coach of the Year, guided the men's tennis team to its first SEC Tournament championship since 1996. Schaefer, the 2018 National Coach of the Year, led the women's basketball program to its first SEC regular season title with a perfect 30-0 regular season and a second-straight NCAA national championship game appearance.
