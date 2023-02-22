There’s just a little something different about opening weekend in college baseball this season.
Perhaps it’s the expectations of it all. Some unrealistic, like LSU’s chase for all-time great status, and others built off of established recent success, like Louisiana Tech’s impressive back-to-back postseason runs. And then there’s the hope of something new, like ULM’s rebuilt lineup that promises to offer a little more gorilla ball this year. And we saw glimpses of that, even though we didn’t see the Warhawks hit a homer over the weekend.
In fact, let’s start there. Power was on full display in the very first inning for ULM when the 6-7, 235-pound Chenar Brown, who was a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in 2021 along with first-team All-Southwestern Conference and SWAC Freshman of the Year at Jackson State, hit a two-run double in the very first inning of Friday night’s 7-0 victory against Bradley.
The Warhawks ultimately claimed the series victory with two wins over the weekend.
Louisiana Tech was certainly tested. Lane Burroughs called opening night as embarrassed as he’s been since he’s been the head coach of the Bulldogs. But we knew that club would respond on Saturday. And they did just that. After falling behind, 6-2, in the sixth inning of their second encounter against BYU, the Bulldogs rallied and scored six combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Cougars, 8-6.
Dalton Davis and Philip Matulia provided back-to-back homers and Cole McConnell came through with a clutch at-bat in those final innings.
It’s hard not to be somewhat disappointed the Bulldogs lost two of their first three games against BYU, given the rising expectations in the Love Shack.
As for our friends down south, LSU is going to have a whale of a season, folks.
When a talent like Josh Pearson, who batted .299 with eight homers as a freshman last year, missed the starting lineup on opening day, you had to realize this team is loaded with talent. And it goes beyond the batter’s box with this club.
The biggest surprise of the preseason was inarguably finding Riley Cooper as a weekend starter.
There was likely some strategy involved with UCLA transfer Thatcher Hurd starting against Texas next week certainly factoring in, but Cooper looked every bit the weekend starter against Western Michigan Saturday.
Cooper ended up allowing no runs on no hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work. Cooper, Hurd, Paul Skenes and this “giant” newcomer Chase Shores provide LSU starting pitching depth that it hasn’t had in quite a few years. And seeing two starters (Skenes and Shores) touch 99 mph was a sight to see.
Pearson, by the way, did get the start on Sunday.
In all, I’d say it was a solid start for college baseball. I’m not selling any stock on the Bulldogs after one tough opening weekend, and I like what we’ve seen early on from ULM and LSU.
