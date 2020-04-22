So what’s left now?
Oh yeah, college football.
Or is it?
Talk about withdrawal symptoms getting very serious.
I may have to ride around in my car with a megaphone screaming — Folks, stay in your house. There are football games scheduled for the near future. Don’t mess this up.
Maybe bring a box of yellow flags and throw them at people outside.
Make it a personal foul and game ejection if there are two or more within six feet.
I griped about the early college football schedule last year after we had some slam jam good games in previous seasons.
Auburn versus Oregon was about as good as it got.
But I can assure you I will not gripe about this year’s schedule if it does kick off on August 29.
I’ll take Rice against Ohio at this point.
If, and that if is looking so much more daunting, you can bet I will be all fired up for Notre Dame against Navy. I can honestly tell you that statement has not come out of my mouth ever.
September 3 has Southeastern Louisiana against Tulane. Thursday night football never looked so good.
There’s also Brigham Young against Utah. My buddy Michael Norris will be all in for that game.
Friday, September 4 has Indiana vs. Wisconsin. OK, I’m hoping that same night has Ferriday at Alexandria, Vidalia hosting Sicily Island and Delta Charter welcoming Delhi Charter.
The Trojans versus Trojans contests have been very entertaining the past few years.
ASH was the surprise team of last year in Class 5A, while Ferriday did not lose a single game after falling to the Alexandria Trojans 35-22 in the season-opener after not being able to play in a jamboree or hold a scrimmage.
Norris will be coaching his first ever football game for the Vikings, who look to avenge their loss to Sicily Island last year.
And Delta Charter against Delhi Charter. I think my buddy Tim Beach cringes as much as I do calling this game as I do writing about it. Just glad they don’t have the same mascot.
And then there’s September 5.
LSU opens its national champion defense at home against Texas-San Antonio.
Show us what you’ve got Myles Brennan. And what does the offense look like not without Joe Brady?
Alcorn State travels to Auburn. It will be a good paycheck for the Lorman school.
Games of real interest include Michigan against Washington, Florida State taking on West Virginia, Southern California against Alabama and Baylor against Ole Miss.
ULM hosts Cal-Poly and Louisiana Tech travels to Nevada-Las Vegas.
And if these games are played, will there be fans in the stands.
Can you imagine an LSU game without fans. Well, besides those second half 11 a.m. LSU games that are blowouts.
Will they have Gameday with only Home Depot signs standing.
Will college football have to install the high school water break timeouts?
Will we even miss Stephen A. Smith or Skip Bayless talking football?
OK, that may be taking it a little too far.
It’s hard to imagine a fall without football.
Then again, I never thought at the end of April I would be writing a column about college football instead of high school baseball and softball playoffs.
We’ve still got time. I know everyone is going stir crazy out there, but remember the goal. Saturdays in the Fall. Even Gary Danielson will sound good.
Don’t make me reach for my flag people.
