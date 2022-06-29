The heat is on. Someone please turn it down.
One good thing about it -- college football is on the horizon. If you can see through the heat waves.
Just to whet my appetite, I checked out some non-conference games slated for September.
LSU’s first two games certainly have me excited for September.
The Tigers host Florida State in the Superdome on September 4,
That’s a Sunday game. Preachers are going to have a tough time keeping the attention of their congregation in a lot of Louisiana churches.
Maybe get the choirs to sing “Calling Baton Rouge.”
The game will be the first for Brian Kelly. A big win here would be a great first impression.
The following week will make no one’s top non-conference game lists.
But there’s a big reason it’s No. 2 for me.
LSU hosts Southern. Former Ferriday Trojan Kobe Dillon will be toting the pigskin against an LSU front line that could be the best in years down in Tigertown.
LSU coming off the Florida State game should help the Jaguars — well, maybe for almost a quarter.
Speaking of local interest, Louisiana Tech opens its season on Thursday, September 1 at Missouri.
Alfred Davis is the Missouri defensive line coach. Davis has serious roots in Ferriday, and still loves coming back “home.”
He’s also a really good defensive coach.
On the Tech side, Vidalia’s Matt Roberson is a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs.
Tech plays at Clemson on September 17.
Louisiana-Monroe opens its season September 3 at Texas.
Two weeks later, the Warhawks play at Alabama.
Who did you make mad, Terry Bowden?
Looking at the national scene, Georgia opens its title defense on September 3 in Atlanta against Oregon. Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is now the head coach at Oregon. Facing his old boss Kirby Smart to open the season will make for an interesting defensive chess match.
Former Auburn QB Bo Nix transferred to Oregon.
Arkansas hosts Cincinnati on September 3.
Razorback quarterback K.J. Jefferson has an entire season under his belt.
Florida hosts Utah on September 3 as the Billy Napier era begins in Gainesville.
This game could be the coming out party for Anthony Richardson, who should be leading this Gators offense at quarterback.
To round out opening week, Mississippi State hosts Memphis. The Tigers always seem to give Mississippi schools fits.
Alabama travels to Texas on September 10.
Another Texas shocker for Nick Saban in the works after the loss to Texas A&M last year?
Steve Sarkisian faces off against his former boss.
Tickets are going for $231 apiece right now.
Auburn hosts Penn State on September 17.
Former Vanderbilt coach James Franklin returns to the SEC. And will there be a T.J. Finley sighting at quarterback for Auburn?
Miami visits Texas A&M on September 17.
Is this going to be the year for another Saban former assistant to hold the national trophy up at the end of the season?
New Miami coach Mario Cristobal may have something to say about that.
Ole Miss plays at Georgia Tech on September 17.
Georgia Tech has picked up some key transfers, including Solomon Byrd, whose toddler son is named Messiah.
The former Wyoming defensive end chose Tech over Southern Cal.
September is loaded with some fun football games.
It will be nice to talk about something other than NIL and transfer portal.
