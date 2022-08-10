I remember when recruiting news was something so exciting that I would stop everything I was doing to hear the big news splash.
Now, not so much (said like Larry David).
Back in the day (Ok, when was in my 40s), when news came of a star athlete committing, it was for the most part set in stone.
Now it’s not even worth the time of the day.
My son, Jake, even commented that he heard several athletes comment about committing. And each one used the phrase, “Right now I am committed to…”
Right now?
So would you like us to check back with you on that?
That school has to feel really good about that commitment.
Should that school send you a bouquet with thanks for even considering them?
There are still those who when they make a commitment, it is binding.
Kudos to those guys. Even if they are no longer in the majority.
I mean, who really thinks Arch Manning is going to change his mind and not go to Texas?
I looked up the word commitment because I’m thinking somewhere along the line someone changed the meaning.
Two definitions were: “An agreement or pledge to do something in the future and an engagement to assume a financial obligation at a future date..”
Hmm.
Obviously, NIL and transfer portal have made commitments as binding as traffic lights on the Ferriday-Vidalia highway working properly.
Even if 5-star Joe does follow his commitment, there’s no guaranteeing he will be around for his junior or senior season.
Right now, LSU’s 2024 recruiting class is ranked in the top 15.
Forgive me if I wait until the day after signing day to check out the ratings.
And now you have these guys who make a full production out of their decision.
Here’s an idea.
Have one school cap on the table covered up and make your decision by uncovering that cap.
We don’t need the school’s high school band marching in playing Hail to the Victors.
We don’t need you picking up three caps before donning the school you are signing with, much less a banner covering the home side of the school gym.
And, sorry, I’m not going to lose any sleep if you don’t got to one of my favorite schools because you waited until after signing day because you are more special than everyone else.
We don’t need this to be about you.
So forgive me if I don’t get too caught up in rankings right now..
Of course, that’s not set in stone, either.
Because Joe Star may be upset he did not start every game his freshman year, or someone else is waving $100 bills at him despite not thinking he was good enough to recruit in the first place.
So I’ll just take it February by February. Or now, December by December. Why don’t we just let these soon-to-be wealthy young men sign right after finishing high school?
Either way, I’m not going to let it stop the world from spinning.
Unless your announcement is low-key and not about you.
That’s when I’m all in and you go to the top of my list.
