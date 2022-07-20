The Concordia 10-under All-Stars went 1-2 at the Dixie Youth North Regional Minor (AAA) Tournament held at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.

Concordia fell to Jackson Parish 11-8 in its first game on Friday.

The home team responded with a 14-2 win over St. Mary’s Central.

Concordia was eliminated by Pontiff of Metairie 12-2 on Sunday.

In other action on Friday, Ruston defeated Mamou, West Carroll downed St. Mary’s Central and Pontiff defeated Winnsboro.

On Saturday, Ruston defeated Pontiff, West Carroll defeated Jackson and Winnboro eliminated Mamou

Ruston defeated West Carroll in the winner’s bracket Sunday, while Winnsboro eliminated Jackson.

Winnsboro defeated Ruston Monday night, leaving Winnsboro, Ruston and Pontiff of Metairie, which eliminated West Carroll, remaining.

Ruston won the coin flip for the bye.

Pontiff eliminated Winnsboro 9-2.

Ruston defeated Pontiff 3-2 for the championship on a walk-off hit in the sixth inning by Eli Wilson.

The Concordia 12-year-old all-stars begin state play in Deville on Thursday.

Concordia finished second to Monroe in the district tournament.

The Vidalia Little League 16-under All-Stars are co-hosting the regional tournament in Alexandria, beginning Friday.

  

