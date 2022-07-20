Concordia 10s go 1-2 at Regional By Joey Martin Jul 20, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Concordia 10-under All-Stars went 1-2 at the Dixie Youth North Regional Minor (AAA) Tournament held at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.Concordia fell to Jackson Parish 11-8 in its first game on Friday.The home team responded with a 14-2 win over St. Mary’s Central. Concordia was eliminated by Pontiff of Metairie 12-2 on Sunday.In other action on Friday, Ruston defeated Mamou, West Carroll downed St. Mary’s Central and Pontiff defeated Winnsboro.On Saturday, Ruston defeated Pontiff, West Carroll defeated Jackson and Winnboro eliminated MamouRuston defeated West Carroll in the winner’s bracket Sunday, while Winnsboro eliminated Jackson.Winnsboro defeated Ruston Monday night, leaving Winnsboro, Ruston and Pontiff of Metairie, which eliminated West Carroll, remaining. Ruston won the coin flip for the bye.Pontiff eliminated Winnsboro 9-2.Ruston defeated Pontiff 3-2 for the championship on a walk-off hit in the sixth inning by Eli Wilson.The Concordia 12-year-old all-stars begin state play in Deville on Thursday.Concordia finished second to Monroe in the district tournament.The Vidalia Little League 16-under All-Stars are co-hosting the regional tournament in Alexandria, beginning Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Concordia Sport Baseball All-star Winnsboro Pontiff Tournament Jackson Parish St. Mary's Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library to host 'Canning What You Grow' program Jul 14, 2022 Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Vidalia Library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursd… Read more Golden Broom Jul 14, 2022 Budget Build Lumber and Supply, Inc. was awarded the Golden Broom for the month of July by t… Read more VGC Yard of Month Jul 14, 2022 THE VIDALIA GARDEN CLUB recognized the Myrtle Street home of Donna Herndon with Yard of the … Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2021 Mr. Football stats inflated in postseason award discussionsThe Morning Drive unveils Neville Elite 11LWF commission ignores concerns, approves NOIIMPACT PLAYER: River Oaks Skipper looks to be integral part of Mustangs rebuildIMPACT PLAYER: Richwood's Butler ready to show what he can doIMPACT PLAYER: Warriors' Thompson looking to build off All-State seasonParish School Board rebuffs CRT complaintsMonroe man accused of second-degree murderMonroe man arrested for theft of trailerLouisiana regulators unsure whether to accept $121M settlement offer from Entergy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Commented2021 Mr. Football stats inflated in postseason award discussions (1)Former Rebel standouts relish one last opportunity to play together at ULM (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.