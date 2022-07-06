Concordia 7s win district By Joey Martin Jul 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Concordia 7-year-old All-Stars won the District 5 Tournament in West Monroe this past weekend.Concordia defeated West Monroe and Monroe twice to take the title.Concordia will begin state competition in Tioga beginning Thursday. “The boys played really well,” said Concordia coach Eric Perry. “We are really proud of them.”The Concordia B American T-Ball All-Stars finished second in the district tournament in Monroe, falling to West Monroe in the finals.Concordia B defeated Caldwell 24-8, advanced past Rayville 27-18 and best Concordia A 18-5.The Concordia A team went 2-2 in the tournament.Both teams will compete in the state tournament in Tioga beginning Thursday. The Concordia 7-8 All-Stars begin district play in Vidalia today (Wednesday).The Concordia Dixie Youth 9-year-olds will compete in East Ouachita.The Concordia 12s begin district play July 14 in Monroe.The Concordia 10-year-old all-stars host the North Regional Tournament beginning July 15 in Vidalia.Concordia will face Monroe on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. on Field 3 at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.Other opening games have Rayville against Caldwell, Winnsbobor against Delhi and East Ouachita against West Carroll. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament All-star Sport Concordia B District Team Caldwell North Regional Tournament Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Gator Man featured in library program Jun 22, 2022 On Tuesday, June 28th, the Concordia Parish Library is excited to present Gabe, “Gator … Read more Richard coming to library Jun 22, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host magician, comedian, and balloon artist Mitch Richard Thur… Read more Clanton family reunion scheduled Jun 22, 2022 The Clanton Family reunion will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at Hope Well Baptist… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAshley enjoying retirement after transforming Sterlington football years agoVandals ransack Vidalia Junior HighDianne Cage — June 23, 2022Minister ‘lived his love out loud’John Kennedy: Affordable insulin can help La. familiesWest Monroe powerlifters show out at nationalsEdwards protects judges soft on violent crimeArrests made in downtown burglariesCouncil tables bids for Parrot's BeakEndangered birds rattle Cheniere project Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.