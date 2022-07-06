The Concordia 7-year-old All-Stars won the District 5 Tournament in West Monroe this past weekend.

Concordia defeated West Monroe and Monroe twice to take the title.

Concordia will begin state competition in Tioga beginning Thursday.

“The boys played really well,” said Concordia coach Eric Perry. “We are really proud of them.”

The Concordia B American T-Ball All-Stars finished second in the district tournament in Monroe, falling to West Monroe in the finals.

Concordia B defeated Caldwell 24-8, advanced past Rayville 27-18 and best Concordia A 18-5.

The Concordia A team went 2-2 in the tournament.

Both teams will compete in the state tournament in Tioga beginning Thursday.

The Concordia 7-8 All-Stars begin district play in Vidalia today (Wednesday).

The Concordia Dixie Youth 9-year-olds will compete in East Ouachita.

The Concordia 12s begin district play July 14 in Monroe.

The Concordia 10-year-old all-stars host the North Regional Tournament beginning July 15 in Vidalia.

Concordia will face Monroe on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. on Field 3 at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.

Other opening games have Rayville against Caldwell, Winnsbobor against Delhi and East Ouachita against West Carroll.

  

