The Concordia Dixie Youth 8-year-old All-Stars placed third at the district tournament in West Monroe, qualifying for the state tournament in Jonesboro beginning Thursday.
Concordia will open play Thursday against Jonesboro.
The top five teams out of the 11 teams in district advanced to state.
The highlight of the tournament was Concordia beating West Monroe 6-0, turning two triple plays in the contest in back-to-back innings.
“I played all the way up to college, and have never seen anything like that,” said Concordia head coach Doug Atkins.
Concordia went 6-2 in the district tournament. Other wins came against West Carroll, Delhi and Caldwell.
Losses were to West Carroll and Monroe.
“This is a special group of kids,” Atkins said.
The top team out of the 24 advances to the Dixie Youth World Series, which will be held in Laurel, Ms.
The Vidalia Little League softball All-Stars advanced to the championship of the state tournament in Broussard July 14, falling to Eastbank 9-6.
Vidalia would have had to have beaten Eastbank twice.
Vidalia defeated Jackson Parish 7-1 Tuesday to advance to the finals against unbeaten Eastbank.
Eastbank outscored its first three opponents by 44-2.
Vidalia lost to Jackson Parish 10-9 to fall into the loser’s bracket after opening with a 7-6 win over Bossier.
Vidalia fell behind Eastbank 5-2 and was behind 9-4 going into the final inning before scoring two runs.
Vidalia defeated Moss Bluff 14-0 and Lake Charles 7-3 to stay alive in the tournament.
Eastbank advances to the Southwest Region in Waco, Texas.
