The Concordia Dixie Youth 8-year-old All-Stars placed ninth in the Louisiana Dixie Youth State Tournament in Jonesboro last week.
There were 24 teams competing in the tournament.
Concordia, which finished third at the district tournament in West Monroe, fell to Blanchard in its opening game on Thursday.
Concordia rebounded in the pool play with two big wins on Friday.
Concordia earned a 10-run rule over Pineville before disposing of Vernon 19-1.
Concordia thought they would advance past pool play into a double elimination tournament, but were told by state Dixie Youth officials that they would have to play another game Friday night to advance to a single elimination tournament.
“We had played two games on turf in 100-degree weather,” said Concordia coach Doug Atkins.
Concordia lost to Shreveport 10-8 to end its run at State.
“The guys played great,” Atkins said. “They were really disappointed when they found out we would not be playing Saturday.”
The highlight of the district tournament was Concordia beating West Monroe 6-0, turning two triple plays in the contest in back-to-back innings.
Concordia went 6-2 in the district tournament. Other wins came against West Carroll, Delhi and Caldwell.
Losses were to West Carroll and Monroe.
The top team out of the 24 advances to the Dixie Youth World Series, which will be held in Laurel, Ms.
Members of the Concordia 8-year-old All-Star team were Rivers Atkins, Dane Lacaze, Jed Edwards, Tanner Watts\, Sage Hargill, Landry Guillory, Bryson Gibbons, Westin Verucchi ,Carlontae Hammitte, Hayden Phipps, Harrison Branton and Conner Roberts .
Joining Atkins on the coaching staff were Colin Edwards, Craig Guillory and John Branton.
