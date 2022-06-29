Concordia Parish Dixie Youth all-star teams begin play this week, with the Concordia Coach-Pitch All-Stars hosting the District 5 beginning July 6 at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.

The Concordia Parish T-Ball and 7-year-old all-star teams begin Sub-district 5 play at Bienenharn Park in West Monroe this week.

The Concordia Parish Coach-Pitch All-Stars will host the district tournament will be held July 6-10 in Vidalia.

Ten teams will be competing in the tournament.

The sub-district tournament is being held in Winnsboro this weekend.

Winnsboto is also hosting the Dixie Youth 11-12 sub district tournament July 7-11.

The Concordia Parish 10-year-old All-Stars will host the North State Regionals July 15-19.

The South State Regionals are being held in New Orleans.

The top two finishers in each region will meet for the state championship.

The Vidalia Little League softball coach-pitch all-stars will compete in the Little League Girls State Tournament beginning July 8 in Broussard.

Vidalia, one of six teams in the tournament, received a first-round bye and will play its first game on July 9 at 8 a.m.

The Vidalia 16-under All-Star team is co-hosting the regional tournament with Pineville in Alexandria. beginning July 23 at Eagle Park.

The winner of the tournament advances to the World Series in Deleware beginning August 1.

   

