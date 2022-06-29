Concordia All-Stars being play By Joey Martin Jun 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Concordia Parish Dixie Youth all-star teams begin play this week, with the Concordia Coach-Pitch All-Stars hosting the District 5 beginning July 6 at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.The Concordia Parish T-Ball and 7-year-old all-star teams begin Sub-district 5 play at Bienenharn Park in West Monroe this week.The Concordia Parish Coach-Pitch All-Stars will host the district tournament will be held July 6-10 in Vidalia. Ten teams will be competing in the tournament.The sub-district tournament is being held in Winnsboro this weekend.Winnsboto is also hosting the Dixie Youth 11-12 sub district tournament July 7-11.The Concordia Parish 10-year-old All-Stars will host the North State Regionals July 15-19. The South State Regionals are being held in New Orleans.The top two finishers in each region will meet for the state championship.The Vidalia Little League softball coach-pitch all-stars will compete in the Little League Girls State Tournament beginning July 8 in Broussard.Vidalia, one of six teams in the tournament, received a first-round bye and will play its first game on July 9 at 8 a.m.The Vidalia 16-under All-Star team is co-hosting the regional tournament with Pineville in Alexandria. beginning July 23 at Eagle Park.The winner of the tournament advances to the World Series in Deleware beginning August 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament All-star Concordia Parish Sport Baseball Team Regional Vidalia Little League District Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Gator Man featured in library program Jun 22, 2022 On Tuesday, June 28th, the Concordia Parish Library is excited to present Gabe, “Gator … Read more Richard coming to library Jun 22, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host magician, comedian, and balloon artist Mitch Richard Thur… Read more Clanton family reunion scheduled Jun 22, 2022 The Clanton Family reunion will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at Hope Well Baptist… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Rebel Belton fulfills a boyhood dream at LSUDianne Cage — June 23, 2022Update: Arrests made in burglaryNeville's Heard shows out at LSU Elite CampClerk insists mysterious, unsigned envelope verbotenFormer Panther Clowers shines at Delta StateThree sent to Trinity after wreckGuaranty Bank announces promotionFerriday declares state of emergencyWest Monroe man arrested on charge of simple assault Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.