First-time competitor Ryan Gorman of Praireville won the Concordia Classic 22 Survivor competition was held on Lake Concordia Friday and Saturday.
Gorman received a trophy and $500, while second place finisher Josh Jagneaux received $250. Tylor Gonzales was third.
Jagneaux is from Bell City, but currenlty resides in Houston, Tx.
Other participants were from Chicago, New York and New Orleans.
The event between 20 friends was held in St. Amant in 2019.
Co-organizers of the event, Johnathan Petty and Allen Hermandez, attended high school together at St. Amant.
Petty whose father Troy Petty, who runs Sportsman’s Lodge, grandmother, Jane Petty, who hosted several events at her home on Lake Concordia, and relatives Lesley Petty and Bailey Warden, said the competition was a huge success.
“Ryan definitely deserved it,” Petty said. “He showed up for every event and got hot at the right time. And he is so humble. He was helping others out after he completed his last competition.”
There were five rounds, and as in the television series, Tiki torches are part of the competition.
“Each competition is unique,” Petty said. “There are team and individual events. Some are mental, and some are physical.”
On the Survivor television series, contestants compete in challenges including testing the contestants’ physical ability like running and swimming or their mental abilities like puzzles and endurance challenges for rewards and immunity from elimination.
The competitions involved a team relay disc race in which competitions had to crawl under wire to retrieve discs which had to be mounted properly at the end. Other competitions involved paint guns, metal lids, targets slingshots, a see saw, and axle carts and a lot of water.
Petty said he is already planning on a fall competition back at Lake Concordia.
“This is an obsession for me,” Petty said. “On the way home I was already thinking about two more competitions for the next time. And this area is perfect because it’s a destination vacation for many with the cabins at the lodge, and is perfect for a lot of the challenges.”
Petty expects the event to continue growing.
“There’s more and more interest each time we do it,” Petty said. “And we would love to have more people on our production team. Right now we’re at 20 and I’m expecting about 30 next time.”
