The Concordia Classic 22 will be held on Lake Concordia Friday and Saturday.
Jonathan Petty and Allen Hernandez are the organizers of the event, which is based off the Survivor series.
The competition, which will encompass 20 contestants, is the latest of several that have been held, the last being in St. Amant in 2019.
“This is our fifth event,” Petty said. “We’ve gotten a bit more ambitious this year. It’s basically a competition between a group of friends.”
There are five rounds and 21 competitions. As in the television series, Tiki torches are part of the competition.
“Each competition is unique,” Petty said. “There are team and individual events. Some are mental, and some are physical.”
On the Survivor television series, contestants compete in challenges including testing the contestants’ physical ability like running and swimming or their mental abilities like puzzles and endurance challenges for rewards and immunity from elimination.
The competitions will be held at Sportsman’s Lodge and at a lakehouse on Lake Concordia.
Like the Survivor television show, one contestant will be voted out after each round.
“That’s real dramatic,” Petty said.”You’ll have people crying and laughing.”
Petty said the competition is usually a one-day event, but having it at Sportsman’s Lodge enables contestants to stay at the cabins and make it a two-day event.
“The environment is perfect for this competition,” Petty said. “We’ve got all this green space to work with, and the lake is a great background. There are so many advantages to doing it here.”
The competition begins at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and spectators are welcome.
The winner receives a trophy and $500, while second place receives $250.
