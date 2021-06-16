The Concordia Parish Dixie Youth All-Star teams were announced earlier this month.
Two of those teams will be hosting sub-district tournaments.
The Concordia 9-year-old all-stars will host a sub-district tournament beginning June 30 at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex.
Members of the 9-year-old team are Aaron Lemoine, Walker Kossum, Tommy Ogle, Caden Craft, Brayden Phelps, Lane Pirkey, Zeke Henderson, Benji Thomas, Blake Wadsworth, Max White and Colin Sanders. Coaches are Matthew Henderson, Cade Craft and Brian Possum.
The Concordia 10-year-old All-Stars will being sub-district play June 30 in Vidalia.
Members of the 10-year-old all-stars are Cole Butler, Bryson Thornton, Jaxson Brashier, Tayton Fife, Jackson Shirley, Lane Davis, Cooper Hale, Bentley Fuller, Jacorian Davis, Max Wood, Cody Dillon and Braylin Myers.
Coaches are Curtis Thornton, Beau Brashier and Whest Shirley.
The Concordia Major League All-Stars will begin sub-districts play June 30 in Monroe.
Members of the Major League All-Stars are Eli Wilson, Giles Lees, Noah Myers, Jadyn Jones, Brennan Watts, Grant Carlton, Jammion Woods, Jake Middleton, Cullen Weatherly, Rankin Wiggins, Dominic Scott and Barker Bairnsfather.
Coaches are Cass Butler, Eric Sott and Josh Wilson.
The Concordia 8-year-old All-Stars, which will begin sub-district play in West Monroe on July 8, are Hayden Phipps, Landry Guillory, Jed Edwards, Harrison Branton, Bryson Gibbons, Rivers Atkins, Tanner Watts, Tank Hammitte, Whestin Verucchi, Connor Roberts and Dane LaCaze.
Coaches are Craig Guillory, Doug Atkins and Colin Edwards.
The Concordia 7-year-old All-Stars will begin sub-district play July 8 in West Monroe.
The 7-year-old all-stars are Brandt Beach, Hayes Lees, Hayes Bradford, Tristan Walton, Brann Wilson, Clarke Welch, Tayde Hinson, Brock Wadsworth, Rhett Wiggins, Cash Barron, Axxl Olds and Zaiden Smith.
Coaches are Josh Beach, Noah Wilson, Hayden Wadsworth and Ryan Welch.
Tee-ball All-Stars are Tucker Blaney, Ericson Perry, Leo Fife, Colt Atkins, Cain Conner, Rhett Chandler, Cruz Ladner, Hendrix Brashier, Patrick Goldman, Ashton Freeman, Cruz Dean and Parker Johns.
Coaches are Josh Johns, Ashton Lipsey, Beau Brashier and Bert Goldman.
Distirct play site and times will be announced later.
Josh Johns, Ashton Lipsey, Beau Brashier and Bert Goldman.
Distict play will be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.