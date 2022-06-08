The Concordia Parish Dixie Youth Baseball All-Star teams were announced at closing ceremonies.
The Dixie Youth 10-year-old North Regional State Tournament will be held July 15-19 at Recreation District No. 3 in Vidalia.
Members of the Concordia Parish 10-year-old All-star team are Tucker Fuller, Lane Davis, Bentley Thompson, Brayden Phelps, Dalton Wiley, Walker Possum, Lane Pirkey, Caden Craft, Aaron Lemoine, Cruz Biglane, Tayton Fife and Jaxson Brashier.
Coaches are Brian Kossu,, Nicole Possum and Cade Craft.
The Dixie Youth Coach-Pitch 8-year-old District 5 Tournament will begin July 6 at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex in Vidalia.
Members of the Concordia Parish 8-year old All-Star team are Brann Wilson, Tayde Hinson, Brock Wadsworth, Cash Barron, Clark Welch, David New, Axxl Olds, Hayes Lees, Hayes Bradford, Brandt Beach, Miller Burkley and Luke Cloessner.
Coaches are Hayden Wadsworth, Noah Wilson, C.J. Barron and Ryan Welch.
Members of the Concordia Parish 9-year-old All-Star team are Derrick Stewart, Sage Harrigill, Tanner Watts, Ruston Sanders, Jed Edwards, Harrison Branton, Dane Lacaze, Hayden Phelps, Lane Whitman, Rivers Atkins, Easton Anderson and Bryson Gibbons. They begin play June 30 in West Monroe.
Coaches are Derrick Stewart, Doug Atkins and Collin Edwards.
The 12-year-old all-stars begin sub-district play July 7 at East Ouachita.
Concordia 12-year-old all-stars are Bryson Thornton, Gage Thomas, K’vian Smith, Cullen Weatherly, Carter Clayton, Jacob Hitt, Riley Butts, Gage Stowers, Roger Nettles, P.J. Perry, Draylin Scott and Giles Lees.
Coaches are Curtis Thornton, Benji Stowers and Cleve Smith.
The Concordia Parish 7-year-old All-Stars will compete in the districts tournament in West Monroe beginning June 30.
Members of the Concordia 7-year-old team are Leo Fife, Hendrix Brashier, Shep Edwards, Ericson Perry, Grayson Dean, Cain Conners, Parker Johns, Rhett Chandler, Tucker Blaney, Patrick Goldman, Cruz Ladner and Eli Brixey.
Coaches are Eric Perry, Beau Brashier, Terrell Fife and John Brixey.
The Dixie Youth Tee-Ball District Tournament will being June 30 in West Monroe.
Members of the Concordia Parish T-Ball Americans team are Zavier Owens, Isahiah Warner, Colt Atkins, Cameron Nix, Tyson Hicks, J.T. Russell, Jayceon Warner, Carson Cowan, Callon Williams, John Bennett Matthews, Logan Jackson and Drake Alexander. Coaches are Marvin Warner, Corey Williams, Tyisha Rodgers and Jessica Alexander.
Members of the Concordia Parish T-Ball Nationals are Tripp Guedon, Lewie Brown, Matt Mardis, Judah Smith, Neil Willard, Barnes Edwards, Harrison Williams, Grafton Dollar, Will Anders, Callon Weeks, Emmett McKee and Cole Perry.
Coaches are Duncan Guedon, Mattie Brown, Eric Anders and Adam Dollar.
Walker Cothern won the Arnell Tipton Sportsmanship Award.
