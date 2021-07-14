Concordia Dixie Youth All-Star teams came up short of qualifying for the state tournament in district tournaments over the weekend.
The Concordia 8-under All-Stars compete this weekend in West Monroe for their sub-district tournament
Concordia will face West Carroll Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Biedenharn Park in West Monroe before facing Delhi at 7 p.m.
The tournament is pool play before going into a double elimination tournament.
The tournament ends Sunday.
Concordia’s 10-under All-Star team opened the tournament with an 18-4 win over East.Ouachita before suffering a 1-0 loss to West Monroe.
Concordia then fell to Rayville 8-4.
The Concordia T-Ball All-Stars placed seventh out of 16 teams in Ruston.
Concordia defeated DeRidder and Ward 10 in pool play, falling to Shreveport. The 2-1 record advanced Concordia to the double elimination tournament.
Concordia, which finished second in the District 5 sub-district tournament in Monroe a week earlier, fell to Ruston by two runs, and to Rayville by one run.
Rayville finished second in the tournament, while Ruston placed third.
The state tournament for O-Zone for all age groups is being played in Ruston beginning July 23.
The Dixie Youth Division I and II AA; AAA; Majors and O-Zone World Series will be played in Laurel, Ms.
Earning Dixie Youth scholarships this year in Louisiana were Zachary Crain of Monroe, Gabriel Fontenot of Ville Platte and Davis /bourgeois of Prarieville.
