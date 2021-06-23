The District 5 9-10 Sub-District Baseball Tournament will be held at the Concordia Recreation 3 Complex June 30 through July 3.
On June 30, Winnsboro faces Rayville at 5:45 p.m., followed by Mangham against Rayville at 7:30 p.m.
On July 1, Mangham and Rayville meet at 5:45 p.m., followed by Concordia against Winnsboro at 7:30 p.m.
Round robin play continues July 2 with Mangham taking on Winnsboro at 5:45 p.m., followed by Concordia against Caldwell.
On July 3, Concordia faces Mangham at 2 p.m., followed by Rayville against Caldwell at 3:30 p.m.
The final two games on July 3 have Concordia taking on Rayville at 5 p.m., followed by Caldwell against Winnsboro.
